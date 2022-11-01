Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Moscow suspends grain deal
Russia’s President Putin says the suspension was in response to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and a decision to suspend participation in a UN-brokered grain deal were in response to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Kyiv.
- Putin says Ukraine used the grain corridor for the attack and urged it to guarantee “that there will be no threat to the safety of civilian vessels”.