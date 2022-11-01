Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Moscow suspends grain deal

Russia’s President Putin says the suspension was in response to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea.

Inspectors from the Joint Coordination Centre are seen carrying out checks onboard the Razoni
Inspectors check a grain ship from Ukraine in Istanbul [File: Turkish Defence Ministry /Anadolu Agency]
By Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 1 Nov 2022
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin says missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and a decision to suspend participation in a UN-brokered grain deal were in response to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Kyiv.
  • Putin says Ukraine used the grain corridor for the attack and urged it to guarantee “that there will be no threat to the safety of civilian vessels”.