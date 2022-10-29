Latest South Korea Halloween updates : 146 killed in crowd crush
South Korea news from October 29: The death toll from a grisly stampede in Seoul’s crowded central district stands at 146, with 150 injured.
- At least 146 people have been killed in a crowd crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital, Seoul.
- Fire department official Choi Seong-beom says the incident took place at about 10pm local time (13:00 GMT), and many of the victims were trampled to death.