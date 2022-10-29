Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Moscow halts UN-led grain deal

Ukraine news from October 29: Russia links move to alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet ships.

The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Riva Wind at the sea port in Odesa, Ukraine.
The Russian declaration came one day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal [Reuters]
By Umut Uras and Hamza Mohamed
Published On 29 Oct 2022
Updated
13 hours ago
  • Russia says it has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than 9 million tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices.
  • Russia has accused the United Kingdom of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.