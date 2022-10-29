Russia-Ukraine latest updates: Moscow halts UN-led grain deal
Ukraine news from October 29: Russia links move to alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet ships.
- Russia says it has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than 9 million tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices.
- Russia has accused the United Kingdom of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.