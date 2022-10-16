Live updates,

Ukraine-Russia live news: Russian forces ‘repel’ Ukraine advances

Russia’s defence ministry claims Ukrainian advances in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions have been stopped.

Ukrainian soldiers and armoured personnel carriers guard a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson.
Russia said its forces inflicted what it described as significant losses against the enemy. [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
By Virginia Pietromarchi and Hamza Mohamed
Published On 16 Oct 2022
  • Russia’s defence ministry says its forces repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.
  • The ministry also said Russian forces destroyed three US-made M777 howitzers in Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region.