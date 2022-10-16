Live updatesLive updates,
Ukraine-Russia live news: Russian forces ‘repel’ Ukraine advances
Russia’s defence ministry claims Ukrainian advances in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions have been stopped.
- Russia’s defence ministry says its forces repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.
- The ministry also said Russian forces destroyed three US-made M777 howitzers in Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region.