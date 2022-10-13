Live updatesLive updates,
Ukraine-Russia live news: Putin to meet Erdogan in Astana
The Turkish president says ‘there are no winners in war and no losers in equitable peace’ as Astana summit gets under way.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country aims to keep up its effort to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine “and bring an end to the bloodshed”.
- Ukraine’s capital region has been struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones, Ukrainian officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for a fourth consecutive morning.