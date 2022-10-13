Live updates,

Ukraine-Russia live news: Putin to meet Erdogan in Astana

The Turkish president says ‘there are no winners in war and no losers in equitable peace’ as Astana summit gets under way.

From left in front row: the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan
From left in front row: the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Sputnik Kremlin /Pool Photo via AP) (AP Photo)
By David Child and Federica Marsi
Published On 13 Oct 2022
|
Updated
a minute ago
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country aims to keep up its effort to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine “and bring an end to the bloodshed”.
  • Ukraine’s capital region has been struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones, Ukrainian officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for a fourth consecutive morning.