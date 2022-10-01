Ukraine-Russia live news: Russia forces ‘encircled’ in Lyman

The Ukrainian army claims its forces have ‘encircled’ Russian troops in the Moscow-controlled supply hub a day after the annexation of Ukrainian territory.

An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank in the frontline city of Lyman.
An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region in April 2022. [File: Jorge Silva//Reuters]
  • Ukraine has encircled Russia’s forces around the eastern town of Lyman, in an operation that is still under way, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Saturday.
  • South Korea and Turkey say they do not recognise Russia’s declared annexation of parts of Ukraine, in separate statements.