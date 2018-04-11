Serbian 'radical' Vojislav Seselj convicted of war crimes

The UN court in The Hague found Vojislav Seselj guilty of war crimes against Croatians in Serbia's northern province of Vojvodina during the war in former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Seselj responded to the verdict on Wednesday by announcing on Twitter he was "proud of all my war crimes" and was "ready to repeat them again".

Since Seselj - leader of the Serbian Radical Party - spent eleven-and-a-half years in custody at The Hague since 2003, his sentence has already been served, the court said.

The tribunal found Seselj guilty of inciting hate crimes with his nationalist speeches. One speech he gave to a Serb crowd in May 1992 sparked atrocities against ethnic Croats in Vojvodina.

The verdict marked the first conviction by an international tribunal for inciting crimes through speeches.

In 2016, the war crimes tribunal initially acquitted Seselj of all nine charges he faced, but that was partially overturned on appeal.

The court reaffirmed the establishment of a "Greater Serbia" was Seselj's political goal, but that did not constitute a crime.

'A free man'

It maintained its ruling from the first verdict in 2016 that there was not enough evidence to prove a systematic attack was organised by Seselj against Bosniaks - Bosnian Muslims.

"From today, Vojislav Seselj is a free man," Al Jazeera's Adnan Rondic reported from The Hague.

"The conclusion from two years ago still stands - that there was no proof that Seselj was responsible for sending Serbian volunteers to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia with the aim of committing crimes."

In March 2016, in a 2-to-1 vote, the UN war crimes tribunal found Seselj innocent of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Judge Flavia Lattanzi held the opposing view and said the conclusions reached by the other two were unfounded.

Prosecutors in 2016 appealed for a guilty verdict or a retrial and asked for Seselj to be handed a 28-year sentence, arguing the majority of judges made so many errors that they "invalidate the judgment as a whole".

Sufficiently humiliated

Historian Marko Attila Hoare said the prosecution should not have indicted him when there were more important perpetrators who were never indicted.

"It was important that he was convicted, particularly since all the other suspects from Serbia indicted over Bosnia were either acquitted or died before their trials were completed or begun," Hoare said.

"I hope Seselj is sufficiently humiliated by the low sentence; it at least marks him down as a second- or third-ranking player, which he was. He was a loudmouthed attention-seeker who made himself infamous to the international public in the 1990s by his extreme statements, and certainly relished the publicity of being indicted and tried."

Seselj said on Wednesday after the ruling, "I'm proud of all my war crimes and I'm ready to repeat them again."

Since his temporary release from detention in The Hague in 2014 for cancer treatment, Seselj returned to politics and is a parliamentarian. He has lead numerous nationalist rallies since then and is a frequent guest on Serbian talk shows.