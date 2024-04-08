News|Floods

Cities in Russia’s Urals, west Siberia brace for worst floods in decades

Rescuers search for residents to evacuate as they drive in a flooded residential area in the city of Orsk, Russia, April 6, 2024
Rescuers search for residents to evacuate as they drive in a flooded residential area in the city of Orsk, Russia [Handout/Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation via Reuters]
Swiftly melting snow triggered the worst recorded flooding in Russia’s Ural Mountains, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes as some of Europe’s biggest rivers swelled to bursting point.

Russia declared an emergency in the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan after the Ural river, Europe’s third longest river, swelled several metres in hours on Friday and burst through a dam embankment in the city of Orsk.

The river, which rises in the Ural Mountains and flows into the Caspian Sea, will reach dangerous levels on Monday in Orenburg, a city of 500,000 downriver from Orsk, and the peak is expected there on April 10, said Russia’s Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief.

In this image taken from a video released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, April 6, 2024, emergency workers pull a boat as they evacuate a local resident after a part of a dam burst causing flooding, in Orsk, Russia.
Floods hit a city in the Ural Mountains areas after a river dam burst there, prompting evacuations of hundreds of people [Handout/Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation via AP Photo]

More than 10,400 homes across Russia have been flooded, with the Urals, Siberia, the Volga and central regions the worst hit, according to the ministry.

“Dozens of settlements on the territory of the Siberian, Ural and Volga federal districts are flooded as a result of the spring floods,” Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said.

“An increase in air temperatures, active snow melt and river openings are predicted,” the Emergencies Ministry said. “More than 10,400 residential buildings remain flooded in 39 regions.”

Footage from Orsk, 1,800km (1,120 miles) east of Moscow, showed one man wading through flood water which reached his neck: He held his keys in his mouth and a black cat above his head.

In this image taken from a video released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, April 6, 2024, emergency workers evacuate local residents with their pets after a part of a dam burst causing flooding, in Orsk, Russia. Floods hit a city in the Ural Mountains areas after a river dam burst there, prompting evacuations of hundreds of people, local authorities said. The dam breach in Orsk, a city less than 20 kilometers north of Russia's border with Kazakhstan, occurred on Friday night, according to Orsk mayor Vasily Kozupitsa.
Emergency workers evacuate residents with their pets in Orsk, Russia [Handout/Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation via AP Photo]

‘Do not delay evacuation’

An emergency was also declared in Tyumen region, one of Russia’s key oil-producing areas of Western Siberia, Governor Alexander Moor said.

Rising water was forecast in Siberia’s Ishim and Tobol rivers, tributaries of the Irtysh river, which along with its parent, the Ob, forms the world’s seventh-longest river system.

The mayor of Orenburg, Sergei Salmin, said the Ural river was expected to break the previous record of 9.46 metres (31 feet). It is currently 8.93 metres (29 feet).

“Absolutely everyone who is in the flood zone needs to leave their homes,” Salmin said. “Do not delay the evacuation! The situation will only get worse in the next two days.”

President Vladimir Putin asked the government to form a special commission to deal with the flooding in Orenburg, Kurgan and Tyumen regions, the Kremlin said.

Source: News Agencies