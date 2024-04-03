Japan issues tsunami alert after large earthquake off Taiwan
Japan has issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas in the southern prefecture of Okinawa after an earthquake struck off the southwestern coast.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Taiwan shortly before 9:00am Japanese local time (00:00 GMT).
The JMA said residents in areas around Okinawa Island, Miyakojima Island and Yaeyama Island should immediately evacuate, warning of waves up to 3 metres (9.8 ft) high.
“Tsunami waves are approaching the coasts. Evacuate as quickly as possible. Waves can hit repeatedly. Continue to evacuate until all warnings are lifted,” the meteorological agency said.
In Taiwan, the quake was felt across the island, with video shared on social media showing some buildings shaken off their foundations.