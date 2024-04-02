At least 25 killed in fire at Istanbul nightclub

At least 25 killed and three others in hospital with ‘severe injuries’, according to Governor Davut Gul’s office.

At least 25 people have been killed and three others were injured in a fire at a nightclub in central Istanbul during daytime repair work, according to the city’s governor.

“Although the fire was put out thanks to the firefighters’ response, 25 people lost their lives in the incident. Three people are in hospital with severe injuries,” Governor Davut Gul’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said the fire had been extinguished and that the injured were being treated in nearby hospitals.

The nightclub was on the ground floor of a residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city.

An investigation into the incident was launched, the governor’s office said.

More to follow…