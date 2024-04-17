Ukraine says 13 killed in Russian missile attack on Chernihiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterates plea to Western countries for air defence systems after attack that also wounded dozens.

At least 13 people have been killed in a Russian missile attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, according to officials, prompting renewed calls for air defence help from allies.

Interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Wednesday the attack that damaged buildings, cars and municipal infrastructure also wounded more than 60 people as rescue operations continued.

Acting Mayor Oleksandr Lomako said three explosions ripped through a busy part of the city, just after 9am local time (06:00 GMT). People ran from a bus to take cover and emergency services and medics rushed to the site of the attack, Ukrainian officials said.

There was no immediate comment by Russia, which denies targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Chernihiv lies about 150km (90 miles) north of the capital, Kyiv, near the border with Russia and Belarus, and has a population of some 250,000 people.

The head of Chernihiv regional hospital said at least 18 people wounded in the attack were being treated there. More injured civilians had been taken to other hospitals, he said, urging residents to donate blood.

“This would not have happened if Ukraine had received sufficient air defence equipment and if the world’s determination to resist Russian terror had been sufficient,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, reiterating his plea for such support.

Chernihiv. A rescue operation is underway following a Russian missile strike. There are people under the rubble. As of now, 20 people are reported to have been injured and ten killed. My condolences to their close ones. Unfortunately, the death toll may still rise. This would… pic.twitter.com/0t7QybrNk6 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 17, 2024

Ukraine has been struggling to persuade Western allies to provide additional air defence systems, something it urgently needs after Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, targeting the country’s power sector and other critical infrastructure.

A crucial element for Ukraine is the holdup in the United States of approval for an aid package that includes roughly $60bn for Ukraine. US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday that he would try to move the package forward this week.

The Institute for the Study of War said on Tuesday that Russian troops on the front line were “breaking out of positional warfare and beginning to restore maneuver to the battlefield” because of US delays in providing military assistance to Ukraine.

The US-based think tank added that, without “rapid resumption of US assistance, particularly air defence and artillery”, Ukrainian troops would struggle to hold their current lines.

Germany said last week it would provide another US-made Patriot air defence system and air defence missiles to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying the delivery was “a real sign of support for Ukraine at a critical time for us”.