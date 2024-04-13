New South Wales Police urge public to avoid area after crowds flee busy shopping centre following suspected stabbing attack.

Multiple people have been injured with reports indicating several may have been killed after a man used a knife to attack people at a Sydney shopping centre in Australia.

New South Wales Police said emergency services were called to the Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex just before 4pm (06:00 GMT) on Saturday.

Eight people, including a nine-month-old baby and her mother, were rushed to hospital following the attack, according to local reports.

Images and footage from inside the mall showed a male attacker wearing shorts and a sports jersey who was carrying a bloody knife. Several people inside the mall used bollards to try to stop the attacker. Videos also show victims on the ground, with emergency responders administering CPR to one victim.

Initial reports and accounts from the scene indicate the attacker was shot dead by a police officer.

The sprawling shopping centre was packed with shoppers when the incidents occurred. Located media reported that hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre, with social media posts showed crowds fleeing and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

This is a developing story. More to come …