Nikki Haley set to quit Republican nomination race

Former US ambassador to the UN lasted longer than any other Republican challenger, but failed to overturn Trump.

Nikki Haley is set to announce that she is suspending her campaign to win the Republican nomination for November’s US presidential election, reported news agencies citing people familiar with her campaign.

An announcement is expected at around 15:00 GMT on Wednesday after the former US ambassador to the UN was soundly defeated in primaries across the country on Super Tuesday. Her departure from the race will leave Donald Trump as the last major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Her decision opens the way to a deeply divisive rematch between former president Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s poll – the first repeat US presidential contest since 1956. According to sources, she will refrain from giving an endorsement.

The former US Ambassador to the United Nations lasted longer than any other Republican challenger to Trump, drawing support from deep-pocketed donors. But she never posed a serious threat to the former president, whose iron grip on the party’s base remains firm despite his multiple criminal indictments.

Her stronger showing among moderate Republicans and independents – she won unaffiliated voters by a wide margin in New Hampshire and notched almost 40% of the vote in South Carolina – highlighted how Trump’s scorched-earth style of politics could make him vulnerable in an election expected to be dominated by the economy and immigration.

This is a developing story. More to come …