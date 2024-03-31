Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 766
As the war enters its 766th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 31 Mar 2024
Here is the situation on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Fighting
- A Russian cruise missile strike on infrastructure in Ukraine’s western Lviv region killed one man, while another died in an attack in the country’s northeast, officials said.
- The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down nine of the 11 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as nine out of 14 cruise missiles.
- The head of Ukraine’s largest private energy firm, DTEK, said five of its six plants had been damaged or destroyed, with 80 percent of its generating capacity lost after two weeks of Russian attacks and that repairs could take up to 18 months.
- Hundreds of thousands in Ukraine’s Odesa region were left without power after debris from a downed Russian drone caused a blaze at an energy facility, Governor Oleh Kiper said.
- In Russia, 10 Czech-made Vampire rockets landed in the border region of Belgorod, the Ministry of Defence said. One woman was injured when a fire broke out following the attack, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed orders heralding the start of the country’s annual spring recruitment season, officially drafting 150,000 conscripts.
Weapons
- France will deliver hundreds of old armoured vehicles and new surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine in its war against Russia, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.
Source: News Agencies