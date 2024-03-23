World reaction to the attacks on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall

At least 60 people were killed in the attack by a group of masked gunmen who also set off explosives in the venue.

At least 60 people have been killed and 145 injured after gunmen opened fire on concertgoers in Moscow and set off explosives that started a massive blaze in one of the deadliest attacks in Russia in decades.

Russia is investigating who was behind the raid on the Crocus City Hall, which took place just as a capacity crowd was taking its seats for a concert by veteran rock band Picnic.

Hardline group ISIL (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which was condemned by leaders from around the world.

Here is what some of them have been saying:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The UN chief “condemns in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured”, spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement, before authorities announced the death toll had risen.

Guterres “conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation”, he added.

UN Security Council

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack at a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, on 22 March 2024.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

“Cuba condemns the atrocious terrorist act that occurred in Moscow. Our sincerest condolences to the government and people of Russia.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said he “strongly condemns the terrorist attack claimed by the Islamic State” on the Crocus City Hall, in a statement released by the Elysee Palace.

“France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and all the Russian people,” the palace said.

German Foreign Ministry

“The images of the horrific attack on innocent people at Crocus City Hall near Moscow are horrific. The background must be clarified quickly. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday condemned what she said was an “odious act of terrorism”.

“The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable,” Meloni said, expressing her “full solidarity with the affected people and the victims’ families”.

US White House Spokesman John Kirby

“The images are just horrible and just hard to watch, and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack.”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil

“We express our strongest condemnation of the armed attack that has been carried out against civilians today in Moscow in the exhibition centre Crocus City Hall. We send out condolences to the families of the victims and we stand in solidarity with the Russian government.”