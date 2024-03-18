News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 753

As the war enters its 753rd day, these are the main developments.

fire fighters stand next to a blue fence as a fire burns behind
Emergency employees working at a burning house after reported shelling from the Ukrainian side, in Belgorod, Russia [Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov Telegram/AP]
Published On 18 Mar 2024

Here is the situation on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Fighting

  • One person was killed and another injured in the Velykopysarivska community of Ukraine’s Sumy region, which borders Russia, according to the region’s military administration.
  • The attack was one of 60 reported shelling incidents of border territories and settlements, which damaged buildings including a hospital, kindergarten, library and a gas pipeline, Sumy officials said.
  • Earlier on Sunday, one man was killed and at least eight people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials said, after an overnight strike on the port city of Odesa.
  • Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said his armed forces in Ukraine were “just tearing them – the enemy – apart right now”, after Russia claimed to have captured a string of towns and villages in the east of Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian shelling in the southern Russian city of Belgorod killed two people and injured eleven others, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.
  • Five people were also wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a car in the village of Glotovo, some 2km (1.25 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Gladkov said.
  • The attack on Belgorod was one of many over several days of Ukrainian strikes that Moscow described as election sabotage.
  • A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at a Russian oil refinery on Saturday, which burned for hours before it was brought under control.

Politics and diplomacy

  • President Putin has claimed victory after early election results in Russia showed he was heading for another six-year term with some 87 percent of the vote.
  • Responding to the results, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Putin a “dictator”, “sick from power” and “doing everything he can to rule forever”.
  • Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who died in a Russian prison colony last month, said, “Obviously I wrote Navalny’s name” on the ballot, after she voted in the Russian Embassy in  Berlin.
  • Rights group Amnesty International has decried Russia’s attempts “to alter the ethnic makeup” of Crimea by suppressing Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar identities. “These policies appear to be a blueprint for Russia’s designs on other areas of Ukraine it occupies,” Amnesty said. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies