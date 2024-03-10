The blast in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, wounded one person believed to be in a critical condition.

At least two people have been killed in a blast in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, according to police officials.

The blast near the Board Bazaar area of the city, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, wounded one person who has been admitted to Lady Reading Hospital. He is believed to be in a critical condition.

Local media reported that explosives were planted on a motorcycle. Geo News TV station aired footage showing a charred motorcycle lying in the middle of the road, with security personnel cordoning off the site.

Counterterrorism officials have arrived at the scene of the blast as an investigation has begun to determine the nature of the explosion. Peshawar police chief Kashif Abbasi said that preliminary investigation suggested that the suspected bomber was also killed in the blast.

More details to follow.