Taylor Swift, SZA and Miley Cyrus won big at the 66th annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony in the United States city of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Here is a list of winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Midnights, Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

SONG OF THE YEAR

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish (from the motion picture Barbie); Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monet

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Midnights, Taylor Swift

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

BEST R&B SONG

Snooze, by SZA; Kenny B Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters

THE DR DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD

Jay-Z

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Ghost in the Machine, SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

The Record, Boygenius

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Theron Thomas

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

BEST R&B ALBUM

Jaguar II, Victoria Monet

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

SOS, SZA

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Colors of Royal, Julian Marley and Antaeus

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie)

Vida Cotidiana, Juanes and De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno

BEST RAP ALBUM

Michael, Killer Mike

BEST RAP SONG

Scientists & Engineers, Killer Mike ft Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

White Horse, Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG

White Horse, Chris Stapleton

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live), Joni Mitchell

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue

BEST ROCK ALBUM

This Is Why, Paramore

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

BEST ROCK SONG

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

72 Seasons, Metallica

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Barbie The Album, various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

I’m Only Sleeping, The Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM

Moonage Daydream

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Some Like It Hot

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Water, Tyla