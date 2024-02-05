The type of cancer has not been revealed, but the king has started ‘regular treatments’, Buckingham Palace says.

Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The type of cancer has not been revealed but the king has started “regular treatments” and will continue to “undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” said the statement.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6 📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

King Charles, 75, had spent three nights in hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, when a separate issue of concern was noted. The palace said that tests had identified a form of cancer. A royal source told the Reuters news agency that it was not prostate cancer.

The royal family usually does not share details about illnesses as they regard all medical issues as private matters.

But the palace said Charles was eager to share his details “to assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace comes a day after World Cancer Day, when Queen Camilla opened Maggie’s Royal Free, a new cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in the United Kingdom, seeking to raise awareness and provide expert care and support, for free.

Politicians across the UK have sent their well wishes to the king.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wishes the king a “speedy recovery”.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” Sunak said in a post on the social media platform X.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also sent his well wishes to the king and said on X: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Charles became monarch in May last year after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022 after a 70-year reign.