Senegal’s Macky Sall postpones presidential election

The vote was scheduled to take place on February 25.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has postponed the presidential election that was scheduled to take place on February 25.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, the president announced he had cancelled the relevant electoral law, citing a dispute over the candidate list.

There had been concerns over the integrity of the vote.

Last month, election authorities excluded some opposition members from the list of candidates.

One candidate who was not allowed to take part requested a delay of the vote. But another party has said pausing the election would be what it calls “an institutional coup d’etat”.

President Sall has said he will not run for a third term.

More to come…