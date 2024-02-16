‘Brutally murdered’: World reacts to Alexey Navalny’s death in prison

Leaders say Putin critic ‘paid for his courage with his life’ and that they hold Russia responsible for his death.

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has died after collapsing and losing consciousness in the remote penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long sentence, the federal prison service said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the death of Navalny, a fierce critic of the Russian president.

Kira Yarmysh, a spokesperson for Navalny, said his lawyer was on the way to the IK-3 penal colony, located in Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region.

Navalny aide Leonid Volkov said Russian authorities published “a confession that they killed” him in prison.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, wrote on her Telegram channel that the West has already arrived at “conclusions” without forensic evidence.

She said the immediate reactions “in the form of direct accusations against Russia are self-revealing”.

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Navalny was “obviously killed by Putin”.

Speaking from Berlin, where he was signing a security deal with Germany, he added that Putin does not care who dies as long as he maintains his position at the top.

European Union

European Council President Charles Michel said the Russian dissident “fought for the values of freedom and democracy” and made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsible for this tragic death.”

Czech Republic

Jan Lipavsky, the minister of foreign affairs, wrote on X that Russia is treating its citizens like it treats its foreign policy.

“It has turned into a violent state that kills people who dream of a better future, like Nemtsov or now Navalny – imprisoned and tortured to death for standing up to Putin,” he said, referring to assassinated Putin critic Boris Nemtsov.

France

“Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression,” French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne said on X.

“His death at a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin’s regime,” Sejourne said, expressing condolences to Navalny’s family and the Russian people.

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Navalny paid for his courage with his life.

Scholz recalled occasions when he had spoken with Navalny about the “great courage” that prompted him to return to Russia after recovering in Berlin from a poisoning attack.

“He has now paid for this courage with his life,” said Scholz.

Latvia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said in a post on X: “Whatever your thoughts about Alexey Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin.”

Whatever your thoughts about Alexey @Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That’s a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia’s current regime. My condolences to the family and friends. — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) February 16, 2024

NATO

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the reports of Navalny’s death.

“We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death.”

Norway

“The Russian Government bears a heavy responsibility,” wrote Espen Barth Eide, the foreign minister of Norway, on X, adding that he was saddened by the news of Navalny’s death in prison.

Sweden

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said if the “dreadful news” about Navalny is true then it “represents another terrible crime by Putin’s regime”.

“The ruthlessness against Navalny shows again why it is necessary to continue to fight against authoritarianism.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.

“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy.”

Nobel winner Dmitry Muratov

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov told the Reuters news agency that Navalny’s death constituted “murder”.

The editor-in-chief of Russia’s most famous independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, said he believes prison conditions led to his demise.