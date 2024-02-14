One dead, others injured in shooting during Kansas City Super Bowl parade

Police have taken three people into custody for investigation after a shooting during a parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A parade in the United States to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory has been interrupted by gunfire, with local police declaring one person killed out of a total of 22 injured.

At a press conference in the hours after the shooting, Stacey Graves, the police chief for Kansas City, Missouri, confirmed the death and described where the shooting occurred.

“At the conclusion of the Chiefs rally today, there were shots fired on the west side of Union Station,” Graves explained, referring to a historic train station in downtown Kansas City.

Graves led a second briefing shortly afterwards, confirming the 22 gunshot victims.

“Right now we’re still working on a total number of victims. This is still an active investigation,” she said. “We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident.”

Local fire chief Ross Grundyson offered a breakdown of the injuries: “We had eight what we consider to be immediately life-threatening patients. We had seven with life-threatening injuries. We had six that had minor injuries.”

The most severely injured, he said, were transported to hospitals within 10 minutes of the shooting.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also spoke at the two press conferences, reminding the public that “this is a fluid situation, so all that we are sharing now may change as the hours go ahead”.

“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time,” Lucas said. He explained that he himself had been forced to flee when the shots erupted.

“I’m incredibly upset, disappointed. I was there with my wife, I was there with my mother. We never would have thought that we – along with Chiefs players, along with fans, hundreds of thousands of people – would be forced to run for our safety today.”

As news of the shooting broke, thousands of revellers were told to evacuate the downtown celebration area, where fans and American football players had gathered.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” the police department for Kansas City, Missouri, said in a social media post.

Before the shooting, the day was one of jubilation, as Kansas City residents lined the streets to cheer on the Chiefs, an American football team, after their second consecutive victory at the annual Super Bowl championship games.

The event is the culmination of the National Football League’s (NFL) playoff season and results in one team walking away with the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

At Sunday’s Super Bowl game, the Chiefs came from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers in a squeaker of a game that was ultimately decided in overtime.

For Wednesday’s hometown celebrations, fans and local celebrities filled the centre of Kansas City, where cannons fired confetti and DJs played music. The players themselves piled into double-decker buses to lead the parade and wave to fans.

However, that mood of celebration quickly turned into fear, with police officers rushing towards the area where the shooting took place with their guns drawn and ambulances quickly arriving.

Kansas state Governor Laura Kelly was at the scene and described what she experienced on social media afterwards.

“At the end of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired near Union Station,” she wrote. “I have been evacuated and am out of harm’s way.”

Mayor Lucas said at Wednesday’s press conferences that 600 Kansas City police officers were present at the event, as well as 250 from “outside agencies”.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” police chief Graves said. “Because of bad actors – which were very few – this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers.”

Graves added that she had heard rumours that fans “got involved in the apprehension or the pursuit of one of the suspects”.

A video had circulated online that appeared to show bystanders confronting an alleged assailant, but Graves said she has yet to confirm whether that person was one of the three suspects in custody. “We are working to determine if one of the three [is] the one that was in that video, where fans assisted police.”

Kansas City police said that “child reunification stations” were set up at the main entrance to Union Station and at 2301 Main Street after the gunfire ended, to help family members find one another after the attack.

“We still have several needing reunification,” the department. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near Union Station in the immediate aftermath, and they later set up a centralised phone number for victims and witnesses to report further information.

The players and Chiefs staff, who were present at the celebration, also took to social media to express their sorrow after the attack. None were among the injured.

“Praying for Kansas City,” Patrick Mahomes, the team’s star quarterback, wrote.

Another player, linebacker Drue Tranquill, likewise offered prayers “for all the victims in this heinous act”.

“Pray that doctors [and] first responders would have steady hands [and] that all would experience full healing,” he posted.

The Gun Violence Archive, a research nonprofit, has tallied 48 mass shootings so far this year in the US, defined as incidents where four or more people are struck by gunfire, not including the attacker. Mayor Lucas spoke to the high rates of gun violence in his remarks.

“When you have people who decide to bring guns to events, when you have people who are deciding to try to mar events – celebratory ones like this one – all of us start to become members of this club that none of us want to be a part of, which is those who have experienced mass shootings,” he said.

“I hope, for Kansas City, this is one of the last times we experience those.”