European Union agrees on new $54bn aid package for Ukraine

All 27 European Union countries have agreed on an additional 50-billion-euro ($54bn) aid package for Ukraine, despite threats from Hungary to veto the move.

“We have a deal,” European Council President Charles Michel said in a post on X.

Michel said the move “locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine” and demonstrates that the “EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake”.

We have a deal. #Unity All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 1, 2024

Ukraine has become increasingly desperate to secure funding from Western countries in recent months.

EU funding is especially significant as a similar aid package from the United States continues to be held up because of internal political disputes and further complicated by the presidential election in November.

“US funding to Ukraine became a hostage of domestic US politics,” Hlib Vyshlinsky, executive director of the Centre for Economic Strategy, told Al Jazeera.

“It was very hard for Ukraine to do anything with it in a year of presidential elections in the United States.”

More to come…