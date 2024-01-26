Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season, saying he is “running out of energy”.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time,” Klopp said on Friday of his shock resignation announcement.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team. I love the staff. I love everything,” said the 56-year-old, who took charge at Liverpool in 2015.

“That I still take this decision probably shows you that I’m convinced it’s the one I have to take. It is that I’m – how can I say this? – that I’m running out of energy.”

“Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future.” Jürgen’s important message to you. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

Klopp has won six trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League trophy the year before.

