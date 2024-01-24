At least 39 killed in fire in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province

Nine other people were injured in the blaze that broke out in the basement of shops in the city of Xinyu.

At least 39 people have been killed and nine others injured in a fire in China’s southeastern province of Jiangxi, according to government officials.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday in the basement of shops in the city of Xinyu. State broadcaster CCTV said the rescue operation had concluded finished and there were no longer any people trapped in the building.

CCTV video showed several fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles arriving on the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

More than 100 firefighters, police and local government officials were deployed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a statement about the blaze, noting that it was yet another safety tragedy. He called on the government and Communist Party to “resolutely curb the frequent occurrence of various safety accidents, and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and overall social stability.”

The statement included orders for the State Council’s Work Safety Committee to close any gaps in safety measures.

The local government said that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

It is the second fatal incident of fire in the country in less than a week, with at least 13 people killed last Saturday when a fire broke out in a school dormitory in the central Henan province.

In that blaze, the victims were third-grade elementary school students, many from rural areas.

The head of the school was taken into custody while authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.

Social media users in China expressed outrage over the incident, calling for those responsible to be punished.