The UK’s King Charles to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate

Buckingham Palace says the condition is benign and the ‘corrective procedure’ will take place next week.

The United Kingdom’s King Charles III will undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Charles, 75, had previously planned engagements for this week, but they have been postponed on his doctor’s advice to allow for a short recovery period, prompting the palace to make the announcement.

The royal family usually does not share details about illnesses as they regard all medical issues as private matters.

But the palace said Charles was eager to share his details to encourage more men experiencing symptoms to have their conditions checked.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has described a benign enlarged prostate as a condition that can affect how people urinate and is common among men over 50.

“It’s not cancer, and it’s not usually a serious threat to health,” the NHS says on its website.

“Many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. This is not the case”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kensington Palace said that the princess of Wales had been hospitalised after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at a private London clinic for up to two weeks.

Kate Middleton, 42, was admitted to the clinic on Tuesday and is expected to return to her duties after Easter.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” Kensington Palace said.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The palace did not give any further details but said her condition was non-cancerous and that Kate wished to apologise for postponing her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the palace said.