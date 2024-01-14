Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 100
Israeli raids plunge Gaza into new communications blackout as Namibia slams Germany for its support of Israel at the ICJ.
Published On 14 Jan 2024
Here’s how things stand on Sunday, January 14, 2024:
Latest updates
- Yemen’s Houthi rebels say standing by Palestinians is a “religious and moral duty”, even as US-UK strikes target the group for its attacks on ships headed towards Israel.
- The Palestinian football team will play its first game at the Asian Cup against the backdrop of the war.
- An Israeli army strike overnight hit a house in Rafah killing 14 Palestinians, including a two-year-old girl. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed there in the last 24 hours.
- Israel has carried out overnight raids in various towns across the occupied West Bank such as al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya, northwest of Ramallah; Biddya, west of Salfit; and Nablus. Israel also deployed bulldozers in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
- Two sisters of Saleh al-Arouri, the senior Hamas official killed in Beirut, are among several people arrested in West Bank raids overnight, according to Wafa.
- Israeli war cabinet ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot attended a protest demanding the release of captives held by Hamas in Gaza.
- Two Paltel employees are among dozens killed in Israeli raids on Gaza on Saturday, as the strip faces a new telecommunications blackout.
100 days of war
- Pro-Palestine protests were held around the world, with the US capital of Washington, DC seeing its largest turnout yet.
- Tel Aviv also marks 100 days since Hamas’s October 7 attack with a 24-hour event that began in Tel Aviv at 6:29am, the start time of the attack.
- “No one will stop us. Not The Hague,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech marking 100 days of war on Gaza, referring to the genocide trial it faces in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
- The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) renewed its calls for the end to the killing of journalists by the Israeli military as the war enters its 100th day.
Genocide trial
- Namibia stated that Germany has failed to “draw lessons from its horrific history” by backing Israel at the ICJ, part of hearings where South Africa has accused Tel Aviv of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians.
- The ICJ wrapped up hearings in The Hague on Friday, where South Africa claimed “genocidal intent” against Israel in its war on Gaza, charges Israel rejected as “libel”.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies