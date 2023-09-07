Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian national, was jailed for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in front of her two children in 2021.

A video has been released showing how a prisoner in the United States escaped jail by crab-walking on the walls of a Pennsylvania prison.

Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian national, escaped from the Chester County Prison a week ago.

Hundreds of officers with helicopters, drones, and search dogs are out in full force looking for the fugitive.

In the clip, Cavalcante is seen crab-walking up two parallel walls before climbing to the roof.

Cavalcante was jailed for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in front of her two children in 2021. He was sentenced to life imprisonment last month.