Metro rail service starts in Nigeria’s Lagos, set to ease traffic

A long-awaited metro rail service on Monday began operations in Lagos to help slash travel times and make commuting easier in the Nigerian commercial hub.

The 13-kilometre-long (8-mile) first phase finally carried its first passengers on Monday, four decades after plans for the rail service were proposed.

The Blue Line – built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corp – links the mainland part of the city where most people live with the more affluent Lagos Island, where many businesses are headquartered.

The metro system has been dogged by funding and administrative delays since it was initially planned in 1983. Lagos officials held a formal opening ceremony for the service in December, but it has not actually carried passengers until now.

Marking the opening of the electric-powered service, one of its blue-coloured trains carried its first passengers, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who said adequate security had been provided to prevent vandalism of the rail infrastructure.

Dear Lagosians, We began commercial operations for the long-awaited Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2 as we put #LagosOnTrack together. With a starting 50% discount on all public transport fares with the Cowry Card, we are ensuring that Lagosians can move freely in pursuit… pic.twitter.com/bPGizWounU — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) September 4, 2023

Lagos’s more than 20 million residents experience regular traffic gridlock, forcing frustrated motorists and commuters to spend hours in traffic, but the new service is expected to dramatically slash travelling times.

A journey that once took more than two hours will now take just 15 minutes, Lagos state officials have said.

Construction of the second phase of the rail project is expected to begin later this year and on completion, the metro is expected to carry some 500,000 passengers daily, officials say.