At least five killed as another blast hits Pakistan on prophet’s birthday

At least five killed in explosion at mosque in Hangu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province shortly after the Balochistan bombing.

Islamabad, Pakistan – At least five people have been killed in a bomb blast at a mosque in Hangu city of Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The explosion happened shortly after a similar incident in neighbouring Balochistan province’s Mastung district killed at least 52 people and wounded dozens of others on Friday.

Rescue officials said there were between 30 to 40 people inside the mosque offering the congregational Friday prayers when the explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took place.

“We now have five confirmed casualties, while another six critically injured have been transferred to hospital,” Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122 helpline, told Al Jazeera.

Faizi said the blast caused the roof of the mosque to collapse as the Friday prayer sermons were going on.

He said heavy machinery is being used to remove the debris of the roof. Many people are still feared trapped under the rubble, he added.

The twin blasts rocked Pakistan as Muslims celebrated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Friday.

This is a developing story. More to follow.