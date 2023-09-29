Blast at rally to mark prophet birthday in Pakistan kills 6, injures dozens

Powerful bomb explodes at rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in southwest Pakistan.

A powerful bomb has exploded at a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in southwest Pakistan, killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, officials and media reports say.

The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Balochistan province on Friday, said government administrator Atta Ullah.

The injured were being taken to nearby hospitals, and some of them were in a critical condition, he said.

Ullah provided no further details. No armed group has claimed responsibility yet.

Muslims in Pakistan and around the world celebrate the birthday of Islam’s prophet by holding public gatherings.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people, including a prominent religious leader, were injured in a blast in the same district, the Dawn newspaper said.

