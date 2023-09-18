Five Americans land in Qatar after release in US-Iran prisoner swap

Prisoner exchange also includes five Iranians released by the US, and $6bn in Iranian assets unfrozen.

A plane carrying five American prisoners released by Iran as part of a high-profile prisoner exchange has landed in the Qatari capital Doha, before the former detainees are expected to then fly on to the United States.

The former detainees walked off the plane on Monday onto the tarmac at Doha International Airport after arriving from Tehran. They were greeted by both US and Qatari officials.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, reporting from the airport, said that the former prisoners were not expected to spend long in Qatar, and would soon be on their way home to the US.

“There’s a visible sense of actual relief,” Khan said. “Its all smiles now.”

Two of the five Iranians imprisoned by the US have already arrived in the Gulf state, before they transit on to Iran. The three other released Iranians have decided against returning to Iran, with two staying in the US, and one going on to a third country.

The agreement between the US and Iran has also seen $6bn in Iranian assets held in South Korea unfrozen, triggering the prisoner exchange.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the return of the five citizens and thanked allies for helping secure their release.

“Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharghi, and two citizens who wish to remain private will soon be reunited with their loved ones – after enduring years of agony, uncertainty, and suffering,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“I am grateful to our partners at home and abroad for their tireless efforts to help us achieve this outcome, including the governments of Qatar, Oman, Switzerland, and South Korea.”

Biden also reminded US citizens about the risk of travelling to Iran and said Washington could not guarantee their freedom should they be detained.

“American passport holders should not travel there,” he said.

The White House has come under criticism from Republicans and some Democrats for striking the prisoner exchange deal with Tehran, saying that it could lead to further detentions.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett said the Biden administration has repeatedly said freeing US citizens imprisoned abroad is a top priority of his presidency.

“Anyone who has a family member in detention would want to see their family member brought home, and that is his top priority. That was the opportunity that was in front of him and so he seized it,” Halkett added.