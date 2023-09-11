How to support Morocco’s earthquake victims

Here are some organisations that are collecting donations to help the people of Morocco.

The world is watching human tragedy unfold in Morocco after the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck the country on Friday killed at least 2,497 people and injured around 2,476.

As heroic rescue missions continue around the clock, sometimes with people digging through rubble with their bare hands in towns and villages that are virtually demolished, there are organisations collecting donations to accelerate lifesaving efforts.

Here are some of them:

Bank Al-Maghrib

Mohammed VI of Morocco called for the creation of a bank account supported by the country’s Treasury and Bank Al-Maghrib, the Moroccan central bank, to receive relief contributions from citizens and the global community, including private and public institutions who wish to help.

Banque Alimentaire du Maroc (Morocco Food Bank)

The non-profit collects food from various donors and redistributes it through a network of associations and social protection institutions. They shared their bank details on social media, encouraging people to support their efforts.

Donations are also possible through their website here.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

The independent organisation is providing medical care and equipment to affected areas and is mobilising teams to assess needs in the aftermath. It is accepting donations here.

GlobalGiving

The US-based non-profit agency that connects donors with grassroots projects around the world is also raising money for victims. According to the organisation, the funds will be allocated to provide food, water and medicine to survivors, in addition to shelter and temporary housing.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC)

The IFRC, which has a Morocco-based team, is also accepting general donations for its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund, as they “assess the need for an emergency appeal” in grief-stricken Morocco.

In a statement, the organisation said that it disbursed one million Swiss francs (more than $1.1m) from their Disaster Response Emergency Fund to support Moroccan Red Crescent activity on the ground.

UNICEF USA

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed that the United Nations is ready to assist the government of Morocco.

According to the UN, consultations are ongoing to identify areas where the UN and its partners can provide support in the coming hours and days.

UNICEF, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, is working to support affected children and families in Morocco.