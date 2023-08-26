Russia destroys drone near Moscow in latest attack on Russian capital

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defence systems destroyed a drone in the Istra district west of Moscow.

Russian air defence has repelled a new drone attack on Moscow, the city’s mayor said, the latest of several attempts to attack the Russian capital with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) this week.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Saturday that a drone was destroyed by air defence systems over the Istra district west of Moscow.

Emergency services were at the scene and there have been no initial reports of damage or casualties, Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s military has reported that Ukrainian drones and a missile attack have repeatedly targeted Russian territory over the course of the past week, and three Moscow’s airports – Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo – suspended flights temporarily as a result.

Flights were disrupted at Moscow’s airports on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, according to reports.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence also reported on Friday that its forces had shot down nine Ukrainian drones and suppressed 33 others with “electronic warfare” in the largest drone attack so far by Kyiv on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine began last year.