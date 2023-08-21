Spanish football chief criticised for kissing women’s team player

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has been slammed for kissing Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso during the FIFA Women’s World Cup post-match celebrations.

Spain beat the United Kingdom on Sunday, winning the title in Sydney, and Rubiales was one of the FIFA officials on stage, celebrating the team’s victory after they received their medals.

While he planted a kiss on the cheek of every other Spanish player after they received their gold medals, he kissed Spanish midfielder Hermoso on the lips.

The unexpected act triggered widespread backlash in Spain and around the world.

“Rubiales is a man with power over Hermoso who has decided unilaterally and in the middle of a stage to plant a kiss on the mouth of a player. It is part of that culture in which we are touchable and compliment-able,” said one post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Carbonero y Casillas eran pareja. Rubiales y Hermoso no. Rubiales es un señor con poder sobre Hermoso que ha decidido unilateralmente y en medio de un escenario plantarle un beso en la boca a una jugadora. Es parte de esa cultura en la que nosotras somos tocables y piropeables. — Ana Requena Aguilar (@RequenaAguilar) August 20, 2023

Some described his act as “sexual abuse” and called on FIFA to step in and take action against Rubiales.

Women in sport are daily subject to an extreme power differential, objectification, harassment, sexual abuse and an absence of agency and power. This is horrific. He should be stood down immediately by ⁦@FIFAcom⁩ and the Spanish FA.#FIFAWWC https://t.co/pN5KYHXPAX — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) August 20, 2023

In an Instagram live, Hermoso expressed her discomfort over the incident. According to a post on X by Spanish journalist Irati Vida, Hermoso said: “Hey, I didn’t like it, eh.”

“Pero qué hago yo? No me ha gustado eh” Jenni sobre el beso de Rubiales. Poco nos pasa pic.twitter.com/fsND7x14AO — Irati Vidal (@iratividal) August 20, 2023

But according to local media reports, in a statement by the RFEF after Spain’s victory, Hermoso was quoted saying that the kiss was a “spontaneous mutual gesture”.

Videos and pictures on social media also showed Rubiales holding hands with other players and kissing Spanish footballer Olga Carmona on her cheek as she celebrated Spain’s victory over England.

Rubiales has defended his actions with Hermoso and told Spanish Radio Marca that it was “two people having a minor show of affection”.