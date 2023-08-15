Israeli forces kills 2 Palestinians in raid on occupied West Bank

Two young Palestinians killed as Israeli forces raid refugee camp in the occupied West Bank’s Jericho city: Medics.

Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians during a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, medical sources told the Reuters news agency.

“Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests,” the Jericho Hospital’s director told Reuters on Tuesday.

Residents in the area said there were armed clashes with Israeli forces but it was not known whether the two slain men were involved.

The raid lasted for less than an hour, the residents added.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has worsened over the past months amid Israeli raids on refugee camps in the territory, deadly attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages and Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.