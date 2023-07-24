Two killed, two missing after violent flooding in eastern Canada

Floods in Nova Scotia bring new difficulties to a country struggling with ongoing wildfires and extreme weather.

Two people who went missing amid a series of floods in eastern Canada are presumed dead, according to authorities in Nova Scotia.

Tim Houston, the premier of the Atlantic-facing province, confirmed the deaths on Monday after weekend storms brought heavy rainfall and rising waters to the region of Halifax, the province’s largest city.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the two people who passed away following floods,” Houston said in a statement.

The floods take their toll as Canada grapples with a period of extreme weather, including a record-breaking fire season that continues to burn across the country.

The storms in Nova Scotia started on Friday, swamping parts of the maritime province with more than 25cm (10 inches) of rainfall in one day, the amount it typically receives in about three months.





A total of four people, including two children, went missing over the weekend when two separate vehicles were inundated by flood waters.

On Monday, Canadian police confirmed they had recovered the body of a 52-year-old man from Windsor, who was reported missing when his car became submerged.

They also found what they believe to be the remains of another missing person on the shore of a tidal area in a neighbouring county.

“I spoke with @TimHoustonNS today,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“We discussed the way Nova Scotians are always there for one another, the current flooding situation, and the federal assistance being provided — and I let him know that our government stands ready to provide additional assistance as needed.”

Provincial officials have also reported damage to infrastructure, including six bridges destroyed and 19 damaged. About 50 roads were also affected and repair efforts have been delayed in areas where there are still floodwaters.

Railroads connecting to the port of Halifax, the fourth largest in Canada, were also damaged.

Emergency responders continue to search for missing people.