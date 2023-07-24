North Korea fires missiles after US submarine arrives in S Korea

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military says.

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military says, hours after a nuclear-powered United States submarine arrived at a naval base in South Korea.

In its third round of launches since last week, North Korea fired the missiles consecutively on Monday night from about 11:55pm (14:55 GMT) to midnight (15:00 GMT) from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. They didn’t immediately say how far the weapons travelled.

Japan’s defence ministry also reported the launch of what it said could be a ballistic missile by North Korea. There may have been multiple missiles launched, Japanese media reported, citing a Japanese government source.

The projectile is believed to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said, citing government officials.

Japan’s coastguard urged vessels in affected areas to watch out for falling debris.

The launches came hours after South Korea’s navy said a nuclear-propelled US submarine – the USS Annapolis – arrived at a port on Jeju Island.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first US nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles last week in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and US naval vessels.

Pyongyang routinely conducts weapons tests, and the incident comes days after leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the firing of the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18.

Relations between the Koreas are currently at one of their lowest points since the 1950-1953 Korean War as diplomacy between Pyongyang and Seoul has stalled and Kim has called for ramping up weapons development, including tactical nukes.

South Korea and the US have taken steps to boost military readiness against North Korea’s weapons programme with the deployment of US strategic military assets.

North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such deployments could meet the criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.

Over the weekend, North Korea fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.

The launches come ahead of celebrations in North Korea this week to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

A Chinese delegation will travel to the North in what is the first known visit by a foreign delegation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.