Who’s winning the Emmys? 2023’s nominations
A list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, scheduled to be handed out on September 18.
Published On 13 Jul 2023
Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, have been announced.
Following is a list of nominees, which was made public on Wednesday, in key categories. The awards are scheduled to be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on September 18.
Best drama series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Best comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- The Bear
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Best limited or anthology series
- Beef
- Black Bird
- Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best animated program
- Bob’s Burgers
- Entergalactic
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
Best comedy actor
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
Best comedy actress
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best drama actor
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Best drama actress
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best actor, limited series or movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Evan Peters, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Best actress, limited series or movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.
