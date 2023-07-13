News|Entertainment

Who’s winning the Emmys? 2023’s nominations

A list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, scheduled to be handed out on September 18.

Yvette Nicole Brown made history today by announcing this year's 75th Emmy Awards nominees at the place where it all began – the Hollywood Athletic Club, location of the first Emmy Awards in 1949!
Yvette Nicole Brown made history by announcing this year's 75th Emmy Awards nominees at the place where it all began – the Hollywood Athletic Club [Danny Moloshok/Invision for The Television Academy via AP]
Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, have been announced.

Following is a list of nominees, which was made public on Wednesday, in key categories. The awards are scheduled to be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on September 18.

Best drama series

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Best comedy series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Jury Duty
  • The Bear
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend a photo call for the television series "Wednesday" at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend a photo call for the TV series Wednesday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, US [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Best limited or anthology series

  • Beef
  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishman is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
Actors Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor pose at the Corinthia Hotel to celebrate the upcoming launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ in London
Actors Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor pose at the Corinthia Hotel to celebrate the upcoming launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ [File: Matthew Childs/Reuters]

Best animated program

  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Entergalactic
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
  • Rick and Morty
  • The Simpsons
An image of the character "Homer Simpson" is shown on stage
An image of the character Homer Simpson is shown on stage in 2019 [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

Best comedy actor

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
Christa Miller, Jason Segel, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Luke Tennie attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild of America, Los Angeles
Christa Miller, Jason Segel, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Luke Tennie attend the premiere of Apple TV+’s Shrinking at Directors Guild of America, Los Angeles [File: David Swanson/Reuters]

Best comedy actress

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City
Natasha Lyonne arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 most influential people in the world in New York, US [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Best drama actor

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox and Yvonne Orji pose backstage at the 49th International Emmy Awards in New York City
Brian Cox and Yvonne Orji pose backstage at the 49th International Emmy Awards in New York in 2022 [File: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]

Best drama actress

  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Cast member Keri Russell attends a premiere for the film 'Cocaine Bear', in Los Angeles
Cast member Keri Russell attends a premiere for the film Cocaine Bear, in Los Angeles [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Best actor, limited series or movie

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
  • Steven Yeun, Beef
  • Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Cast member Kumail Nanjiani arrives for a screening of the film "Eternals" in London
Cast member Kumail Nanjiani arrives for a screening of the film Eternals in London, UK [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Best actress, limited series or movie

  • Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Dominique Fishback, Swarm
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Ali Wong, Beef
  • Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Cast member Kathryn Hahn attends the premiere of ' Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London
Cast member Kathryn Hahn attends the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the closing night gala at the BFI London Film Festival in London [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

