Who’s winning the Emmys? 2023’s nominations

A list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, scheduled to be handed out on September 18.

Following is a list of nominees, which was made public on Wednesday, in key categories. The awards are scheduled to be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on September 18.

Best drama series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Best limited or anthology series

Beef

Black Bird

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best animated program

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Best comedy actor

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Best comedy actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best drama actor

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Best drama actress

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best actor, limited series or movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Best actress, limited series or movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Ali Wong, Beef

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.