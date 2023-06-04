Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 466
As the war enters its 466th day, here’s a look at the main developments.
Published On 4 Jun 2023
This is the situation as it stands on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Fighting
- Russia launched a new wave of air strikes against Ukraine early on Sunday, striking an airfield in the central region but failing to hit capital Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
- Shelling by Ukrainian forces on Russia’s Belgorod continued overnight on Saturday after two people were killed the previous night, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
- An air raid hit a residential district in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing a two-year-old girl and injuring 22 others, the region’s governor said.
- Five drones were shot down over the city of Dhzankoi in Crimea, the Moscow-installed governor of the region said.
Diplomacy
- German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called on the states in the Indo-Pacific to take a clear stance against attacks on the international security architecture, such as Russia’s war in Ukraine.
- France can hardly be a “moderator” in the Ukrainian conflict due to its active participation in it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
- The Kremlin said journalists from “unfriendly countries” would not get accreditation for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, TASS news agency reported.
- Moscow and Washington discuss prisoner swaps “from time to time”, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said.
Source: News Agencies