Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 466

As the war enters its 466th day, here’s a look at the main developments.

Ukraine soldier
Ukraine and Russia are preparing for a new offensive [Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA]
Published On 4 Jun 2023

This is the situation as it stands on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Fighting

  • Russia launched a new wave of air strikes against Ukraine early on Sunday, striking an airfield in the central region but failing to hit capital Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
  • Shelling by Ukrainian forces on Russia’s Belgorod continued overnight on Saturday after two people were killed the previous night, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
  • An air raid hit a residential district in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing a two-year-old girl and injuring 22 others, the region’s governor said.
  • Five drones were shot down over the city of Dhzankoi in Crimea, the Moscow-installed governor of the region said.

Diplomacy

  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called on the states in the Indo-Pacific to take a clear stance against attacks on the international security architecture, such as Russia’s war in Ukraine.
  • France can hardly be a “moderator” in the Ukrainian conflict due to its active participation in it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
  • The Kremlin said journalists from “unfriendly countries” would not get accreditation for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, TASS news agency reported.
  • Moscow and Washington discuss prisoner swaps “from time to time”, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said.

