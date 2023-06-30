Poland detains Russian ice-hockey player on suspicion of spying

Russia demands explanation after Polish justice minister says suspect was 14th member of spy ring to be arrested in NATO member-country.

Authorities in Poland have detained a Russian ice-hockey player who played for a top-tier Polish club on suspicion of spying.

Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland’s justice minister and chief prosecutor, said on Friday the unnamed suspect was the 14th member of a spy network to be arrested by the country’s secret service.

“Russian spies are falling one by one!” Ziobro said. “A spy who operated under the guise of an athlete was caught.”

Later on Friday, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow “strongly protests” the arrest of a Russian citizen in Poland and demanded an explanation.





Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office said the man, who was arrested on June 11, was accused of participating in an organised crime group and of acting on behalf of foreign intelligence against the interests of Poland. Such acts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The suspect regularly passed on information “about the results of his reconnaissance operations, for which he was regularly paid”, a statement released by the Office of Special Services in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The statement said the group of spies was used by the Russians to conduct intelligence activities, including the monitoring of railways and the spreading of propaganda targeting NATO and Poland.

“The suspects also prepared acts of sabotage ordered by the Russian intelligence. The whole ring was paid for the tasks carried out,” it said.

NATO member Poland is a major hub for Western weapons going to Ukraine in support of its fight against Russia’s invasion.