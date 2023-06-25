One killed, nine injured in roller coaster crash in Sweden

Police say nine people have been hospitalised, including three with severe injuries, after a roller coaster partly derailed at the Grona Lund theme park.

One person has been killed and several injured in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital Stockholm, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesperson.

The park’s Jetline roller coaster partly derailed during a ride on Sunday, said public broadcaster SVT, citing witnesses.

“It is incredibly tragic and shocking,” park spokesperson Annika Troselius told SVT. “Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured.”

“This must not happen,” she continued. “We are all upset and shocked and are focusing on taking care of those affected and our staff.”

Police said nine people, both children and adults, were hospitalised after the accident, including three who had severe injuries.

Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police said they were investigating.

“We are emptying the park and we’ve started our investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

Grona Lund said in a statement that the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice.

Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told SVT she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.

“My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground,” Lagerstedt said.

“My children were scared,” she added.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90km/h per hour (56 mph) and a height of 30 metres (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website. It was put into operation in 1988.

Sweden’s Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand said news of the accident was incomprehensible.

“My thoughts are with those that were affected as well as their families and loved ones,” Liljestrand said in a statement to the TT news agency.