Suspect in Nottingham attack charged with three counts of murder

Police said Valdo Calocane, 31, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder after a stabbing and van attack this week.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder following a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham this week.

University students Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace Sashi O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and Ian Robert Coates, 65, were all fatally stabbed near the city centre just after 4am (03:00 GMT) on Tuesday, according to Nottinghamshire police.

Valdo Calocane, who has no permanent address, was also charged with three counts of attempted murder, police said on Friday, after he allegedly drove a stolen van into pedestrians during the rampage that began before dawn.

“These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city,” said Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

The two students at the University of Nottingham were stabbed to death on a street near their homes. Coates was killed more than 1.6km (1 mile) away as he was on his way to work at a local school.

The assailant allegedly stole Coates’ van and ran down a group of pedestrians, injuring three people, one critically. Photographs showed the hood of the van dented and cracks in the windshield.

Calocane will appear at the Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, police said.

The attacks unfolded across a large area of Nottingham, a university city of about 350,000 people some 175km (110 miles) north of London.





Thousands of people have in recent days attended vigils and memorial services for the victims in Nottingham.

“We are keenly aware of the deep emotion being felt surrounding these tragic events and the high level of interest, not only in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country,” Meynell said.

She warned against posting information online, after speculation in recent days about the suspect’s identity and background.

“Posting prejudicial information online about an active case could amount to contempt of court and, in the most serious cases, have the potential to cause the collapse of a trial.”

Webber’s mother, Emma, told a crowd of thousands at Nottingham Council House on Thursday: “Please hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion.”

Police have previously only said that Calocane was a former student at the university.

Contempt of court laws heavily restrict what British media can report before a trial once a suspect is charged, so as not to prejudice a jury’s deliberations.