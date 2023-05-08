Canadian fire crews battle blazes in western province of Alberta

Favourable weather could help effort to contain more than 100 wildfires, Alberta officials say.

Rain and cooler weather are expected to bring some relief to the western Canadian province of Alberta as fire crews battle more than 100 wildfires that have forced nearly 30,000 people from their homes.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith declared a state of emergency in the province at the weekend as a result of the blazes.

As of Monday morning, 105 fires were still burning, and 27 were classified as out of control, according to the Alberta Wildfire tracker. The agency said a day earlier that nearly 80 firefighters from other provinces had arrived in Alberta to help battle the blazes.

Provincial officials said the weather forecast was favourable for the next few days with small amounts of rain and overcast conditions. But they cautioned that hot and dry conditions were predicted to return.

Close to 80 wildland firefighters arrived yesterday from Quebec and Ontario and are on their way to areas that need them the most.

“People have called this season certainly unprecedented in recent memory because we have so many fires so spread out,” Christie Tucker with Alberta Wildfire said during a news briefing on Sunday. “It’s been an unusual year.”

Alberta, one of the world’s largest oil-producing regions, “has been experiencing a hot, dry spring, and with so much kindling, all it takes is a few sparks to ignite some truly frightening wildfires”, Smith said.

The premier is expected to provide an update on the situation at a news conference later on Monday, as well as speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss possible help from the federal government.

Many experts have pointed to climate change as a factor that has worsened extreme weather events such as wildfires, heatwaves and tropical storms.

In 2016, forest fires in the Alberta oil sands region disrupted oil production, forced 100,000 residents out of Fort McMurray and pummelled the nation’s economy.

A brutal heatwave in Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia in 2021 led to hundreds of deaths. The heat also kicked off dozens of wildfires, forcing evacuations and burning entire communities to the ground.

Back in Alberta, some residents have complained of a lack of information and resources after being forced to flee their homes, local media reported.

This three day time lapse shows thick smoke over western Canada as fires rage in Alberta.

“It’s tough, the hurry-up-and-wait game,” Gayle St Denis, who evacuated her home in Lac Ste Anne County in central Alberta, told Canadian broadcaster CBC News.

“But there’s absolutely nothing that you can do except for wait,” St Denis said, adding that she was “disappointed in the lack of coordination in communication and resources”.

Alberta Emergency Management chief Colin Blair said it was difficult to assess the amount of property losses in some areas due to “ongoing smoke and fire conditions”.

In northern Alberta’s Fox Lake, a massive fire destroyed 20 homes, a store and a police station, and some residents had to be evacuated by boat and helicopter.

Two out-of-control wildfires in neighbouring British Columbia also prompted people to leave their homes with authorities warning that they expect high winds to enlarge the blazes in the coming days.