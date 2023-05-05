COVID no longer global health emergency, WHO says

UN health agency declares end to public health emergency of international concern, in place for more than three years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a “global health emergency”.

The announcement on Friday comes more than three years after the United Nations health agency declared its highest level of alert over the devastating disease that triggered lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions worldwide.

“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I’ve accepted that advice. It’s therefore with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO said that even though the emergency phase was over, the pandemic declared in March 2020 has not come to an end. noting recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The agency says that thousands of people are still dying from the coronavirus every week.

“That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat,” Tedros said, adding he would not hesitate to reconvene experts to reassess the situation should the coronavirus “put our world in peril”.





Tedros said the pandemic had been on a downward trend for more than a year, acknowledging that most countries have already returned to life before COVID-19. He bemoaned the damage that COVID-19 had done to the global community, saying the disease had shattered businesses and plunged millions into poverty.

Tedros also noted that there were likely at least 20 million COVID-19 deaths, far more than the officially reported 7 million.

“COVID has changed our world and it has changed us,” he said, warning that the risk of new variants still remained.

When the WHO first declared the coronavirus to be a public health emergency of international concern, on January 30, 2020, it had not yet been named COVID-19 and there were no major outbreaks beyond China.

More than three years later, the virus has caused an estimated 764 million cases globally and about 5 billion people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The WHO’s highest level of alert helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolstering collaboration on vaccines and treatments.

Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas and could mean that international collaboration or funding efforts are also brought to an end or shift in focus – although many have already adapted as the pandemic has receded in different regions.