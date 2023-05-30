Saudi freed in Lebanon after kidnapping

Lebanese interior ministry says that nine people had been arrested in connection with Sunday’s kidnapping.

A Saudi national who had been kidnapped in Beirut on Sunday has been freed in a special operation by the Lebanese army near the Syrian border.

“An army intelligence patrol managed to free kidnapped Saudi national Mashari al-Mutairi during a special operation on the Syrian border and a number of those involved in the kidnapping were also arrested,” the Lebanese army said in a statement on Monday.

The Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi added at a news conference that nine people had been taken into custody over the kidnapping.

Unidentified assailants dressed as security personnel in a four-wheel drive vehicle on the Beirut seafront kidnapped the Saudi, who had been in a restaurant, according to a senior Lebanese security source.

The kidnappers had asked for a $400,000 ransom, Saudi local media reported, but Mawlawi said that it had not been paid.

Saudi Arabia asked its diplomatic staff in Lebanon to stay home after the incident.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati congratulated the army on the “great effort deployed to release him and arrest those involved in the kidnapping”.

Mawlawi also promised on Twitter that the kidnappers would be “punished harshly”.

Kidnappings have taken place in the past, with a Saudi abducted for ransom in July 2022, upon his arrival at Beirut airport.

Since 2021, Saudi citizens have had to obtain their government’s permission before travelling to Lebanon because of strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Lebanon has witnessed a rise in crime since 2019, when the country’s economic system crashed under the weight of state corruption and mismanagement by the ruling elites.

Saudi Arabia was once a major donor for Lebanon but relations worsened in recent years, partly as a result of the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Saudi Arabia returned its ambassador to Beirut in April 2022, after recalling him the previous October amid a diplomatic dispute that followed a Lebanese minister criticising the kingdom’s conduct in the war in Yemen.