Four killed by unknown gunmen in northern Cameroon attack

Unidentified assailants killed two customs officers, a policeman and a civilian in an overnight attack on a security post in northern Cameroon, the mayor and two military sources said on Tuesday.

The attack happened at the entrance to the town of Mora in Cameroon’s Far North region, about 30km (20 miles) from the border with Nigeria.

One of the military sources, who spoke anonymously to Reuters news agency, attributed it to the rebel group, Boko Haram, which has stepped up attacks in the area.

He also said a soldier and two Boko Haram fighters were killed in a separate attack on Monday evening on a military post in the Far North town of Ziguague.

“It is the first time since 2013 that we are having such an attack in our municipality,” the mayor of Mora, Chetima Hamidou, told Reuters.

Mora was hit by several suicide bomb attacks in 2015 and 2016 by suspected Boko Haram members.

The group, which began attacks in 2009 after the death of its founder Mohammed Yusuf in Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, has displaced more than 2.5 million people and killed thousands across Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.