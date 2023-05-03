Belarusian activist Protasevich sentenced to eight years in jail

Accusations against the 27-year-old included organising mass riots and calling for sanctions against Belarus.

Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist who was taken from a plane forced to land in Belarus two years ago, has been sentenced to eight years in prison, state news agency BELTA said.

The 27-year-old had been flying from Greece to Lithuania in May, 2021, when the flight was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, where he was arrested, along with his girlfriend.

Western leaders called the move a “hijacking” and have called on Belarus to free Protasevich, a longtime critic of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Along with two others – who were tried in absentia – Protasevich was accused of committing at least 1,586 crimes, BELTA said.

The charges against him included organising mass riots, preparing actions grossly violating public order, calling for sanctions against Belarus, creating or leading an extremist group, and conspiracy to seize power.

The circumstances of Protasevich’s arrest prompted outrage and triggered European Union sanctions against Lukashenko.

A former collective farm manager, Lukashenko has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, a year before Protasevich was born.

Protests again him grew in 2020, after he was awarded a sixth term in a disputed election, and quickly led to a violent crackdown.

Rights groups say thousands of demonstrators were arrested and many were beaten and tortured by security officials in Belarus, one of Russia’s few allies.