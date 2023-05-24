Russia to move newest nuclear sub to Pacific in August

The Generalissimo Suvorov, which entered service at the end of 2022, is part of the new Borei class of stealthier, more nimble undersea vessels.

Russia plans to move its newest nuclear submarine to a permanent base in the Kamchatka Peninsula in August, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, as Moscow steps up its military presence in the Pacific.

The Generalissimo Suvorov, which entered service at the end of 2022, carries up to 16 nuclear-tipped Russian Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles, each of which can carry more than one nuclear warhead.

“The submarine Generalissimo Suvorov will make an inter-naval transition from the Northern Fleet (in the Arctic) to the Pacific Fleet in August,” TASS said, citing a source close to the military department.

“The transition will be carried out along the Northern Sea Route, including in a submerged position.”

Russia has been boosting defences in its vast far eastern regions bordering the Asia-Pacific, raising security concerns in Japan and across the region at a time of heightened worry over China’s growing military might. The United States has also been increasing its presence in the region, this week signing a security pact with Papua New Guinea.

The Generalissimo Suvorov was among several new vessels commissioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of last year as he promised to further strengthen the country’s navy, with Russian news agencies reporting it was meant to bolster the nuclear-powered fleet at the Rybachiy submarine base on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

“We will increase the pace and volume of construction of various ships, equip them with the most modern weapons,” Putin said at the time.

“All in all, everything to reliably ensure Russia’s security, the protection of our national interests in the world ocean,” he added.

The submarine is the sixth vessel of the Russian Borei class of smaller and stealthier submarines, Russian agencies have reported. They will replace the country’s previous generations of ballistic missile submarines.