Several injured, fire reported after Netherlands train crash

Two passenger carriages derailed after the train ran into construction equipment on the track in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Several people have been injured after a train carrying at least 50 people derailed in the southern Netherlands.

The accident took place in the village of Voorschoten between The Hague and Amsterdam, at about 3.30am (01:30 GMT), according to broadcaster NOS.

Two of the train’s four carriages were derailed with the ANP news agency reporting a fire in the rear carriage.

It was initially reported that the accident happened after the passenger train collided with a cargo train, but it later emerged it had run into construction equipment that was on the track.

NOS said emergency services had been deployed with the injured taken to hospital.

Train services between The Hague and Leiden have been suspended.